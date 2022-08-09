Cardiff 10K: Runners get refunds as backlash sparks U-turn
- Published
Refunds are being offered to some runners of the shelved Cardiff 10k race after organisers said they had received "horrendous abuse".
Entrants were told on Friday that Front Runner Events could not "defer, transfer or offer refunds to runners", with money already spent or committed.
Bosses have since said they would offer refunds to those signed up with them.
But they said they could not refund deferred entries as they would have signed up with previous organisers.
That means runners like Rachel Cable, a 38-year-old policy and public affairs officer from Cardiff, will be left out of pocket after being offered a deferral twice due to the Covid pandemic as she initially signed up in 2020.
She said abuse received by the organisers was "never acceptable" but "I do think it's fair for us to ask questions about where the money's gone".
"It's very disappointing and it's very frustrating," she told BBC Radio Wales Breakfast.
"I've ended up with no race, no refund and, to be honest, no real explanation as to where my entrance fee has gone."
Organisers of September's race have released an updated statement confirming that runners who had entered the race since November 2021 would get a refund.
"Since Friday's announcement, Front Runner Events, my team and I have been subject to horrendous abuse and various allegations of unscrupulous conduct," said boss David Martin-Jewell.
"None of these allegations are true.
"In view of the comments received from entrants following last week's announcement, it is clear that there is no appetite to participate in the proposed virtual event.
"Therefore, we will no longer be staging a virtual event and the event will be cancelled in its entirety.
"We will also begin the process of refunding all those runners who have entered the Cardiff 10k with us since November 2021."