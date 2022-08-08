Wrexham: Ryan Reynolds surprises shop owner with gift
- Published
Hollywood actor Ryan Reynolds donated hundreds of signed movies to a Wrexham DVD shop.
Mad4Movies owner Rob Clarke is selling some of the movies to raise funds for his son, who has a rare blood disorder.
Mr Reynolds bought Wrexham FC in 2021, alongside fellow Hollywood actor Rob McElhenney.
Shop owner Mr Clarke said Ryan Reynolds had "raised the profile" of his shop "no end".
He was interviewed by the team making a documentary about the actors' purchase of Wrexham FC, expected to be broadcast later this month.
Following that encounter, the two made contact on Twitter when Mr Reynolds direct messaged him to say he had some signed DVDs to give to the shop.
To his surprise, Mr Reynolds then appeared at the shop.
Mr Clarke said: "Ryan Reynolds said him and his wife [Blake Lively] were having a clear-out of their office and thought of me when they saw these DVDs and Blue-Rays.
"They signed them all and said would you like them?
"He said they might be cool to keep around the store."
Mr Clarke said his son has a blood disorder so he will sell most of them DVDs to raise funds to support him.
'Momentos'
He added: "Ryan Reynolds sent me these things and he did not know about my son."
"We're going to keep some of them because they are mementos."
Rob Clarke, owner of Mad4Movies in Wrexham, told BBC Radio Wales Drive his business started life as a DVD shop in 2006.
He said: "Little did I think I would have any Hollywood influence other than a few DVDs with the stars on the shelf."