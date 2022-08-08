Neath Port Talbot tap water turns brown amid high demand
Discoloured water has been flowing from taps of some households following increased demand amid the hot weather.
Families noticed it was brown in colour after allowing water time to settle. Some have started using bottled water until the issue is resolved.
Welsh Water confirmed discoloured water has been affecting supplies in Neath Port Talbot and Bridgend county.
It has apologised and said it was believed to be the result of "unprecedented demand of water".
"It doesn't look clean at all," said Sian Morgan from Glynneath who first noticed the issue after filling a paddling pool.
"I've been buying bottle water. I won't drink from the tap now. The colour of it was really disgusting.
"It was a really, really dark murky brown colour which we were shocked by," she told BBC Radio Wales' Breakfast.
"Welsh Water have said it's fine to drink and fine to bathe in but it doesn't look clean at all."
Other people have complained of similar problems since Ms Morgan shared a photo of the water in her family's paddling pool on Facebook.
Welsh Water confirmed areas affected included Neath, Port Talbot and Maesteg.
Welsh Water said the high demand for water following the "extreme heat warning has disturbed small amounts of sediment in the network leading to discoloured water".
"We are flushing the system to help address this discolouration and doing further work over the next few days," it said.
"We apologise to customers who have been affected and will continue to provide bottled water for those who request it."
Meanwhile, a hosepipe ban will be introduced in parts of Wales as hot temperatures are expected to continue.
The ban, covering Pembrokeshire and a small part of Carmarthenshire, starts on 19 August with Welsh Water under pressure to maintain supplies due to low rainfall.