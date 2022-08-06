Green Man: Inquiry after ministers' social event with festival boss
- Published
An inquiry has been launched after Welsh government ministers attended a "social event" with the boss of Green Man.
The Welsh government has been under scrutiny after spending £4.25m on a farm for the Powys festival.
In May climate change minister Julie James and education minister Jeremy Miles met with the festival's boss.
First Minister Mark Drakeford has asked for circumstances of the meet-up to be investigated.
Green Man festival owner Fiona Stewart declined to comment. Both Ms James and Mr Miles have been approached for comment.
The meeting did not need to be declared by the ministers because the gathering was deemed informal rather than formal, but opposition parties said the meet-up raised concerns about the judgement of ministers.
Plaid Cymru's agriculture spokesman, Mabon ap Gwynfor, claimed the social event could breach the ministerial code, which says ministers should not accept gifts or hospitality that could be seen to compromise their judgement, or place them under an improper obligation.
Mr ap Gwynfor called the dinner "clandestine" and said the ministers should not have been having "furtive" meetings at "such a critical time".
He called for the full disclosure of notes made at the meeting and transparency about any discussions.
He said: "This will drain public confidence in the government, and the first minister must accept that this was a breach that will not be tolerated, and set an example."
Green Man festival is one of five large outdoor independent festivals in the UK.
In May it emerged that the Welsh government had spent £4.25m on buying Gilestone Farm in Powys, which was said to ensure the festival would have a permanent home in Wales.
The festival, owned and run by Fiona Stewart, has been at its current site near Crickhowell for 20 years, and is not expected to move from Glanusk estate to the new site.
'Stretches credulity'
Leader of the Welsh Conservatives in the Senedd Andrew RT Davies said the farm deal "stank to high heaven" and bore "all the hallmarks of a traditional scandal".
"The idea that this meeting was social stretches credulity," he said.
"It's time for the secrecy to end. It's time for Labour ministers to come clean and explain what they've done with £4.25m of taxpayer cash."
A spokesman for First Minister Mark Drakeford said: "Whilst ministers attended this social event in a personal capacity, the first minister has asked the permanent secretary to look into the circumstances surrounding their attendance.
"The first minister has also asked the permanent secretary to consider if any amendments need to be made to the ministerial code to ensure all interaction with lobbyists is appropriately recorded."