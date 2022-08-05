Morriston: Two badly injured in 'distressing' cemetery incident
Two people have been left seriously injured and three arrested following a "distressing" incident in a cemetery.
Armed officers and a police helicopter were called to Morriston cemetery, Swansea, at around 15:00 BST on Friday.
Two people were taken to hospital following the incident which involved a "large group of individuals", South Wales Police said.
The three people arrested in connection with the incident have been taken to Swansea Central police station.
Det Insp Carl Price of Swansea CID said: "This was a very distressing incident for members of the public who were attending the cemetery and a service at the crematorium.
"We will not tolerate this type of behaviour and we have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding this incident.
"I want to reassure the community that there will be an increased police presence in the area tonight and over the weekend as our investigations continue."