Ruthin: Barn ablaze after 300 bales catch alight
Firefighters are tackling a barn fire after 300 bales of hay caught alight.
Four fire engines are at the scene of the blaze in Llanrhydd, in Ruthin, Denbighshire, which was reported at about 17:50 BST on Thursday.
North Wales Fire and Rescue Service said crews were expected to be at the barn all night and urged people to avoid the area.
This is the third large barn fire in Wales since Sunday.
On Thursday there was one in Talachddu, Powys. On Sunday there was one in Llangorse, Powys.