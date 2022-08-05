Cardiff 10k run cancelled with no refunds offered
- Published
Thousands of runners due to take part in the Cardiff 10k will not be offered refunds after the race was cancelled.
Organisers Front Runner Events said delivery of the event, due to be held on 4 September, was "more challenging than anticipated".
The company said it "cannot defer, transfer or offer refunds to runners" due to the money already spent.
"As frustrating as this is, we were not expecting so many challenges," said Front Runner boss David Martin-Jewell.
The race, expected to attract around 7,000 entrants, will be replaced by "virtual event" starting on 7 August and ending on 11 September - exact details of which have not yet been confirmed.
"Despite having explored a number of alternative options and scenarios... we simply have not been able to find a viable solution," said Mr Martin-Jewell.
"Front Runner Events have already committed to a number of large orders in relation to the event, which are required due to the lead-in times from suppliers.
"Unfortunately, therefore, we cannot defer, transfer or offer refunds to runners due to the monies committed or already spent."
"However, there will be a virtual event to enable runners to make the most of their training and fund raising efforts," Mr Martin-Jewell added.
"We are confident that the event will continue to grow when it returns in 2023.
"We thank you for your patience and understanding."