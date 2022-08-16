Cwmbran: Boxing coach Keith Jefferies will not throw in the towel Published 1 hour ago

A boxing coach whose gym has produced 180 Welsh champions over more than half a century has no intention of throwing in the towel at the age of 87.

Keith Jefferies, who started boxing two years after the end of World War Two, opened his gym in Cwmbran, Torfaen, in 1969.

"The kick I get out of having boxers and seeing what they achieve outweighs everything else," he said.

His latest charge Harry Pugh, 17, picked up his first title in February.

Keith said it "felt no different to the first title all those years ago".

Cwmbran Amateur Boxing Club has produced a steady stream of talent throughout the years, resulting in plenty of silverware for young fighters.

Despite turning 87 a few weeks ago, there is no sign of Keith hanging up the gloves.

His passion for the sport is as strong as ever.

'It's better to box than to get beat up'

It all started a long time ago.

After being targeted by bullies Keith took up the sport when he was 11.

Worried about what his parents would think, he kept them in the dark for nine months.

"My mother wouldn't let me go swimming, never mind boxing," Keith said.

"Eventually my parents found out about it. They knew I wanted it.

"That was in 1947 and I've been at it ever since. Once it gets into your blood, you can't get rid of it."

Image caption, Keith poses with a cardboard cut-out made from a photo of him winning a Welsh title in 1949

After a successful amateur career he took a coaching job at his gym, Newbridge Boxing Club.

He spent a decade there, picking up a Jim Driscoll Award for training the most Welsh champions in a year.

This led to interest from a Cwmbran councillor who wanted to bring a coach to the town.

Keith jumped at the chance to forge his legacy, but not before some encouragement for a future world boxing champion.

Image source, Getty Images Image caption, Joe Calzaghe started his career at Newbridge Boxing Club where Keith was coaching at the time

Keith encountered Joe Calzaghe during his amateur days at Newbridge gym.

He said: "Joe was just starting at Newbridge Boxing Club. I took him for his last amateur contest. I also took Joe to Nova Scotia for Wales to fight Canada. I've taken him into the ring a few times.

"He's posted a photo of us on social media calling me his old Welsh coach - it's a sense of pride for me."

A paternal relationship

There have been times in the past when Keith has felt it may be time to retire from coaching, but his wife's words have always brought him back.

He said: "'The day you give up the boxing club is the day you get old' she tells me. The kick I get out of having boxers and seeing what they achieve outweighs everything else."

Seeing his boxers, who range from eight to 34, grow into champions is something Keith is proud of.

He said: "When they're kids you've got to look after them a bit.

"Five or six years later you're actually taking a photo of them with a Welsh vest on. How much better can it be than that?"

The relationship he has with his boxers is best summed up by the Innes brothers, who all trained and won titles under Keith's tutelage.

"Up on the wall there are three brothers: David, James and Matthew Innes," said Keith pointing to one of the many team photos decorating the walls.

When their grandfather passed away three years ago Keith received an offer he could not refuse.

They told him: "We want to adopt you as our grandfather."

Image source, Cwmbran ABC Image caption, A team photo of Cwmbran's boxers with Matthew (fourth from left to right, bottom row) and James Innes (fifth from left to right, bottom row)

Keith's latest champion, Harry Pugh, claimed his first Welsh youth title, at 80kg, in Cardiff in February.

"If I did well in the amateurs and go up the rankings, get a few European titles then I'd look at turning pro," he said.

"Coming to the end of this year I'm hoping to get another Welsh title. Hopefully then fight for the British title to show people what I can do.

"Keith has taught me a lot, and I've still got a lot to learn to be honest. But I enjoy listening to Keith and learning from him."

Image caption, Harry Pugh won the 80kg Welsh Youth Title in February

Keith believes Harry can go far.

"He could go a long, long way. He's 17 years of age, 83kg, what more could you want?" said Keith.

For now though Harry is just focusing on the important things as he develops.

Harry admitted his favourite thing was "punching someone".

"And the training of course," he said.

Why are more girls in Wales not boxing?

Image source, Getty Images Image caption, Welsh boxer, Lauren Price, won a gold medal in the 2020 Summer Olympics

Boxing is traditionally a male-dominated environment. It is not uncommon to hear current female world champions speak about the challenges they faced as young women in the sport.

However women's boxing is booming and the negativity towards female fighters has declined in the last few years.

Lauren Price's victory in the 2020 Summer Olympics led to an increase in women taking up boxing in Wales.

Cwmbran ABC welcomes all with a passion for the sport. Keith had a few young female fighters on his books, but they recently stopped coming to training.

He hoped the numbers would continue to grow over the next few years to rival England's talent pool.

"Times are changing, truthfully," Keith said.

"In the next 10 years you will see the number of girls boxing will be more than trebled. And 10 years isn't a long time in sport."