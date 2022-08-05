Snowdonia: Student Christopher Wilson died after 1,300ft fall

Snowdon MassifGetty Images
Crib y Ddysgl is part of the Snowdon Massif - a range that includes the main Snowdon peak

A student died after falling 1,300ft in Snowdonia, an inquest has heard.

Christopher Wilson, 18, of Brixham, Devon, died on 26 July on Crib y Ddysgl.

At an inquest opening in Caernarfon, Gwynedd, the coroner heard Mr Wilson was walking with his father when he fell down a hill, suffering "multiple substantial injuries".

Crib y Ddysgl is 0.6 miles (1km) from Snowdon and is the second highest mountain in Wales.

An investigation into the fall will continue and the inquest was adjourned.

More on this story

Related Topics