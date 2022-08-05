Man accused of Margaret Barnes' Barmouth murder in court
- Published
Family of a 71-year-old woman who died in a seaside town have paid tribute to her as the man accused of her murder appeared in court.
Margaret Barnes, from Birmingham, died on Marine Parade in Barmouth, Gwynedd, in the early hours of 11 July.
Her family said she was a devoted wife and the best mother, grandmother and sister anyone could ask for.
David Redfern, 45, from Barmouth has been charged with her murder and appeared in court in Llandudno earlier.
Ms Barnes' family said: "She always had a smile on her face and was always caring, loving and willing to help anyone, especially her family who she cherished.
"She has cruelly been taken from us for too early, she will be sorely missed and we can honestly say that our lives without her will never be the same again."