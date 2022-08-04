Disability: Paralysed woman completes English Channel swim challenge
- Published
A paralysed woman has become one of a six-strong relay team to swim the English Channel.
Paula Craig is hoping Guinness World Records will confirm she's the first person without the use of her legs to do this with no wetsuit.
The 59-year-old's team each swam an hour at a time with a five-hour break between swims.
She and the others completed the 22-mile (35km) challenge in 14 hours and three minutes.
Ms Craig, from Pembrokeshire was paralysed in a bike crash 20 years ago.
She called her team "amazing", saying: "I couldn't have done it without them."
Previously the former police officer said: "If you're going to do a challenge then you may as well make it tough."
At the time of her accident in 2001, when she was hit by a car while on her bike, Ms Craig was working for the Metropolitan Police in London, as well as being a sub-three hour marathon runner and triathlete.