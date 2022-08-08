Ryan Giggs: Ex Wales and Man Utd star has 'uglier sinister side' - court
Former Wales manager Ryan Giggs had a "much uglier and sinister side to his character", a court has heard.
Mr Giggs, 48, denies a charge of coercive behaviour and assaulting his ex-girlfriend and her sister.
Peter Wright QC, prosecuting, told the court Mr Giggs' relationship with Kate Greville was "punctuated by acts of violence and volatility".
He said that Ms Greville and her sister Emma Greville were assaulted by Mr Giggs on 1 November 2020.
Standing in the dock at Manchester Minshull Street Crown Court, wearing a dark grey suit, Mr Giggs listened as the jury of seven women and five men was selected and sworn in for the trial.
The jury was told witnesses in the case will include former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson and former player Gary Neville.
Mr Giggs has pleaded not guilty to controlling and coercive behaviour against his ex-girlfriend Kate Greville between August 2017 and November 2020.
He has also denied assaulting Ms Greville, causing her actual bodily harm, and common assault of her younger sister, Emma Greville, at his home in Worsley, Greater Manchester, on November 1 2020.
The trial - expected to last around 10 days - will relocate to Manchester Crown Court from Tuesday and remain there for the duration.