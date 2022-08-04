Hosepipe ban: Pembrokeshire could see water restrictions
- Published
People in some areas of Wales could face a hosepipe ban this summer, Welsh Water has warned.
Pressure group Welsh Rivers Union is calling for an immediate hosepipe ban in parts of Wales following a period of hot weather with little rainfall.
"Between March and April, rainfall across Wales was only 50% of the long term average while between March and May it was just 60%," Welsh Water said.
"There is a slight concern about the situation in Pembrokeshire," it added.
To keep up with the demand, the company has had to ramp up its operations to ensure water keeps flowing to its customers, it said.
"We don't want to get to crisis point before we act," Kim Waters, co-founder of the Welsh Rivers Union, told BBC Radio Wales Breakfast.
"We have to be sensible as a society now," he said. "Water in Wales is just not a throwaway resource and we just need to manage it in a better way."
He said the group wanted Natural Resources Wales and Welsh Water to be open with the data they have.
"I just want them to be open, honest, tell us what the state is and act accordingly," he added.