Eurovision 2023: Cardiff out of race for song contest

Members of the band Kalush Orchestra pose on stage with the winner's trophy and Ukraine's flags after winning on behalf of Ukraine the Eurovision Song contest 2022 on May 14, 2022 at the Pala Alpitour venue in TurinAFP
Ukraine won this year's contest thanks to Kalush Orchestra

Cardiff has dropped out of the running to host Eurovision in 2023.

Officials said staging the song contest would have meant cancelling a "significant number" of other events next spring.

In a joint statement Cardiff council, the Welsh government, and the Principality Stadium said it would not be possible for a bid to go forward.

The UK will host the contest after organisers said it could not be held in winning country Ukraine due to the war.

It comes after musicians and politicians had backed calls for the Welsh capital to host the competition in 2023.

Getty Images
The Principality Stadium had previously said it would "relish" the chance to host Eurovision

The council, Welsh government and stadium said Cardiff had a "very strong record in hosting major events", and the stadium would have been "a natural fit for such a significant production".

But they said its complexity would have led to other events being called off, such as the European Wheelchair Rugby Championships.

They said they had been in talks with the BBC to look at options, but could not find "a workable solution".

As event organisers, the BBC had released detailed specifications for each city wishing to bid.

PA Media
This year the winner was Ukraine, with Britain's Sam Ryder coming second

The UK has a number of cities with the arenas, accommodation, and international transport links to host the competition, with London, Sheffield and Manchester already confirming plans to make an official bid.

Leeds, Liverpool, Newcastle, Birmingham, Aberdeen, Brighton, Bristol, Belfast and Nottingham are also considered possible contenders.

More on this story

Related Topics