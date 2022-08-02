Drug deaths: Lives saved by new approach, says charity
The lives of drug users in Wales are being saved because of a new way of tackling the problem, a charity has said.
Newport-based Kaleidoscope said instead of punishing people for taking drugs, the focus is on reducing the harm to the drug user.
Cullan Mais, who was addicted to heroin when he was 19, said having help with withdrawal gave him his identity back.
"Your confidence comes back, that ambition comes back," he said.
According to the most recent figures Wales recorded its lowest drug death rate in 2020 since 2014.
New data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) is set to be published later.
When he was 15, Cullan, from Cardiff, started taking drugs and said he was "fully addicted" to heroin and using crack cocaine at 19.
Drugs were a way for him to control his OCD, anxiety and ADHD - all of which went undiagnosed until he went to prison.
He funded his drug addiction through shoplifting, after stealing from family and friends, eventually going to prison 11 times.
Now 30, he described his first stint in HMP Birmingham as a "real eye opener".
"I thought that was going to be my only time in prison and it did genuinely scare me," he said.
"But when drugs like heroin come into play, it's never the only time."
Cullan was caught in a cycle of re-offending and reusing drugs, but everything changed when his friend died from an overdose and he ended up in hospital.
"It was probably the first time I was really scared of losing my life," he said.
'Your confidence comes back'
After four weeks in hospital, Cullan was offered a new drug called Buvidal, which stopped him feeling the intense symptoms of heroin withdrawal.
Cullan said it gave him his identity back.
"Your confidence comes back, that ambition comes back, the young boy I once was has come back."
While Cullan acknowledges Buvidal is not a "silver bullet" for everyone, it helped him.
He now has a girlfriend, a family, a home, and a podcast on which he has interviewed First Minister Mark Drakeford about drugs policy.
The Welsh government first approved the use of Buvidal in September 2019.
It is a new, injectable form of the drug buprenorphine, and can help users stop using heroin or methadone.
Unlike methadone or traditional buprenorphine, Buvidal injections can last for one month.
The latest ONS figures on drug deaths in Wales and England are expected on Wednesday. It is hoped the number of drug-related deaths will continue to fall.
In 2020, there were 149 drug poisoning deaths in Wales from illegal substances - a fall on the previous year.
This is the equivalent of 51.1 drug misuse deaths per million people in Wales. In England the rate is 52.1 deaths per million people.
While that was not a big difference, Wales has typically had a much higher rate of drug misuse deaths than England over the past 10 years.
Martin Blakebrough, from Kaleidoscope, said drugs had been treated as a "public health issue" in Wales, "reducing the stigma of criminalising everyone who has a drug issue".
"Workers in Wales are taught to recognise those who have serious problems with drugs often has extreme trauma in their lives," he said.
Wales will become the first UK nation to have a nationwide peer-to-peer Naloxone programme, a drug which rapidly reverses an opioid overdose.
In 2021, the Welsh government and Gwent alcohol and drug service funded an eight-week pilot to train people with lived experience of addiction to give Naloxone to those at risk of overdosing.
The pilot was so successful, the training has been extended around Wales.
Leighton is one of the volunteers who has been involved with the project since the beginning.
Before he volunteered, he was still using drugs.
"I was going round in circles constantly, getting clean, relapsing, getting clean, relapsing," he said.
Now Leighton has broken that cycle.
"You're saving someone's son, someone's daughter, someone's father - it puts a smile on your face," he said.
George Charlton is also a former drug user, who is now known as "the Naloxone man" because of his work training people to use the drug.
"Typically, we don't see the good in people who use drugs," he said.
"This project reframes all of that and what we tell people is that their lived experience absolutely matters - that they've got like a qualification that nobody wants - they've got a street degree right and their street degree is involved in pain and trauma.
"And I would argue that when it comes to the peer led approach, Wales is definitely leading the way, so everyone's got to catch up."
A Welsh government spokesman said: "Substance misuse is something that cannot be tackled by government alone.
"Our delivery plan, backed by over £60m in funding per year, sets out how we are working closely with partners including the NHS, police and the third sector to ensure support is available to reduce the avoidable harm caused by substance misuse."
