Bridgend: 'Serious concerns' with children's services
- Published
There are still "serious concerns" about children's services in the area where a five-year-old boy was murdered by his family, inspectors have said.
Despite the murder of Logan Mwangi in July 2021, Care Inspectorate Wales (CIW) said "urgent action" was needed in Bridgend. It noted some improvements since its April 2021 inspection.
Logan was murdered by his mother, step-father and a teenage boy.
Bridgend council has been asked to comment.
The routine inspection took place between 23 and 27 May 2022, nearly a year after Logan was killed and his body dumped in the River Ogmore close to his home in Sarn.
His killers Angharad Williamson, John Cole and Craig Mulligan were given life sentences.
A child practice review looking at the circumstances around Logan's death and the involvement of professionals in his and his family's life is due to be published in the autumn.
The inspection report said there were concerns with Bridgend's Information Advice and Assistance (IAA) service and its ability to protect and promote the wellbeing of vulnerable children and families.
Inspectors said there were problems with recruiting and retaining staff, as well as staff absence.
They said this had led to the loss of experienced staff and an "over reliance" on newly qualified and agency social workers.
These pressures, coupled with "deficits in some systems and processes", including oversight from managers had a significant adverse impact on the delivery of some children's services.
However, chief inspector of CIW, Gillian Baranski said she was pleased to see that some improvements had been made since the last report.
She added: "However, further urgent action must be taken to secure and sustain improvement in the care and support for children and families in Bridgend.
"This work must be prioritised to ensure the best possible outcomes for children. We will continue to liaise with the local authority's senior leaders and are closely monitoring the local authority's performance."
The inspection also found problems identifying and analysing risk.
Records of missing children and children at risk of exploitation were not "sufficiently detailed" to ensure appropriate action had been taken in a timely way to mitigate risks to children.
Inspectors said analysis of risks such as a history of domestic abuse and exploitation needed to be strengthened, while a drop in the number of council foster carers and foster placements led to delays in providing foster carers with relevant information.
Further work is also needed to make sure key areas such as assessments, statutory visits and support reviews are done promptly.
The report said: "The workforce is striving relentlessly to support children and families, however, it is clear demand is outstripping available resource."
CIW said it expected the council to address the concerns as soon as practicable and it would be closely monitoring its progress.