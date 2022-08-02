Open water swimming: Mum's plea for reservoir safety lines
The mother of a man who drowned while open water swimming is leading a campaign to stop more people dying.
Mark Allen's mother Leeanne Bartley said people needed to know how to do it safely.
More than 11,000 people signed her petition calling for rescue equipment to be mandatory at lakes, reservoirs and rivers.
A Senedd's Petitions Committee report said clearer leadership was needed from the Welsh government.
Mr Allen, 18, died after jumping into cold water at Gorton Reservoir, Manchester, in June 2018.
"Open water swimming can be a good thing for many reasons, your mental health and physical health but people need to know how to do it safely," Ms Bartley, from Ruthin, Denbighshire, said.
"I just don't think Mark knew, I don't think for one second if he'd have known his life was going to end that day, he'd have jumped in."
A recent water safety drill was held for emergency crews at Llandegfedd Lake, just outside of Newport, a popular spot for open water swimming.
"Health and safety is always our main priority," said Welsh Water's Mark Davies.
"We spend a lot of time and resources trying to help people understand the risks of entering bodies of water and what can happen if you do - like cold water shock.
"It may look calm on the surface but there may be currents or hidden assets. People at this time of year seem to believe they're invulnerable and believe it won't affect them or won't hurt them."
Chris Cousens is the RNLI water safety lead for Wales and urged those in trouble to follow the "float to live" advice.
"The body's reaction to cold water is cold water shock and that can be really dangerous," he added.
"We'd urge people to fight the urge to panic, to lie flat, calm down and either swim to safety or raise your hand and call for help."
South Wales Fire and Rescue Service's Bleddyn Jones said water could look inviting but "be very dangerous" and urged parents to talk to their children to encourage them to stay away from open water.
After considering Ms Bartley's petition, the Senedd committee found drowning prevention measures were hindered by a lack of coordination from the Welsh government.
Its report said water safety did not fall under one specific minister's responsibility and straddled various departments.
The committee recommended a package of measures to increase awareness of the dangers and improve water safety - including allocating a specific minister to lead the work.
That would help campaigners deliver one consistent educational message across all of Wales - which experts say is crucial for preventing drowning deaths, it added.
The Welsh government welcomed the report and said it would "consider its recommendations before providing a full response".
"We fully support the drowning prevention strategy and the work of Water Safety Wales and look forward to working together closely to address the issues raised," it added.