Tory leadership: Robert Buckland criticises 'Prada' row
Tories arguing over the cost of Prada shoes or earrings in the leadership contest should "wind their neck in", according to a cabinet minister.
Welsh Secretary Sir Robert Buckland's comments follow a Nadine Dorries tweet contrasting Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak.
Ms Dorries, the culture secretary, compared Ms Truss' £4.50 earrings to Mr Sunak's £3,500 suit.
"I think that sort of imagery and narrative is not just incendiary, it's wrong," said Sir Robert.
.@trussliz will be travelling the country wearing her earrings which cost circa £4.50 from Claire Accessories. Meanwhile…— Nadine Dorries (@NadineDorries) July 25, 2022
Rishi visits Teeside in Prada shoes worth £450 and
sported £3,500 bespoke suit as he prepared for crunch leadership vote. https://t.co/1VO4xLwQ66
Speaking to BBC Radio Wales' Sunday Supplement, Sir Robert advised his colleagues to "look ahead" at the major concerns of the country.
"Those who think that an argument about Prada shoes or earrings is more important should wind their neck in and let people talk about the issues rather than the personalities."
"A lot of people who remained absolutely loyal to the prime minister I respect them, but these were issues that we all had to deal with in our own way," added Sir Robert.
Ms Dorries, who supports Ms Truss for the leadership, has defended her comments, and told BBC Breakfast: "Judgment is a huge issue. We are facing a cost-of-living crisis."
She said there was no barrier to someone wealthy becoming prime minister, but added: "It's about judgment and it's about who voters can relate to and who voters think have walked in their shoes and can understand their lives."
Sir Robert said the events around the resignation of Boris Johnson created "difficult issues", and a "great deal of sadness that accompanied them for most of us, if not all of us".
"I think rather than lending support to a false narrative we should be looking ahead now and looking at the big issues that concern the people of our country."
Last week, Andrew RT Davies, leader of the Welsh Conservatives told colleagues to "shut up" and stop arguing on social media.
"Let the two candidates do the talking, the speaking. There's plenty of opportunities for them to do that," he said.
"It's just a couple of people chasing their on screen glory moment, or what they think is their on screen glory moment.
"I don't want to see any of this petty politics on the fringes."