Thomas Canton: Tributes paid to loving son who died in crash
- Published
Tributes have been paid to a 22-year-old man who died in a collision on Friday.
Thomas (Tom) Canton, from Nolton Haven, died in the crash involving his black VW Golf on the A487 between Solva and Newgale, Pembrokeshire at 16:20 BST.
His family described him as "a loving son, brother and grandson" who was outgoing and adventurous with a zest for life.
Dyfed-Powys Police has appealed for witnesses and dashcam footage.
Mr Canton's family paid tribute to him as "a kind, thoughtful, polite, extremely intelligent and strong-willed young man that ensured he would take time out to ask how your day was".
"He was an outgoing, adventurous boy who loved his skateboarding and had a real zest for life," his family said.
"He always had an answer for everything and was very quick witted, as well as hard working.
"Tom will be deeply missed by us as a family, the community and by his friends."
The road was closed for a number of hours on Friday and reopened at around 23:10 BST.