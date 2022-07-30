Anglesey: Dinghy 'hero' rescues six child paddleboarders

Coastguards described the local sailor who pulled the six children from the water as a "hero"

Six children have been rescued by a "hero" dinghy sailor after they got into difficulty paddleboarding.

The youngsters were using two paddleboards when they started to struggle off Llygwi Beach, Anglesey, at about 16:00 BST on Saturday.

Moelfre RNLI lifeboat was launched and coastguard rescue teams from Moelfre and Cemaes were also scrambled.

But a dinghy sailor described as a "local hero" by coastguards was the first to reach the children.

"He was crossing the bay and could see early on what was going on," said a spokesman for the Coastguard rescue coordination centre.

"He did a great job. He scooped them up."

The children were then transferred to the Moelfre lifeboat and taken to the shore where they were warmed up.

"One child, a girl, was quite unwell," added the coastguard. "We advised her parents to take her to Ysbyty Gwynedd in Bangor."

The children were left in the care of their parents.

