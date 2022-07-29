Tylorstown: Boys charged with ex-workingmen's club arson
Two teenage boys have been charged after a fire at a former workingmen's club destroyed the building.
Tylorstown Workingmen's Club in Rhondda Cynon Taf had to be demolished after it was deemed to be unsafe.
Homes were evacuated due to structural concerns and the village primary school was closed after the fire.
Two 17-year-olds have been charged with arson with intent to endanger life following the blaze on 24 March and will appear in court in August.
The Royal Commission on the Ancient and Historic Monuments of Wales called the 19th Century building "a particularly important building type in the south Wales coalfield, the institutes were a focus for enlightenment in new mining communities".