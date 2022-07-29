Mayhill riot: Man pleads guilty to Swansea disorder involvement
A man has pleaded guilty to his involvement in last year's Mayhill riot in Swansea.
Kian Hurley, 23, of Waun Wen Road, Swansea, was due to be tried but changed his plea on Friday.
A further four men will go on trial after denying rioting offences related to the disorder that broke out in the Mayhill area of the city in May 2021.
A total of 27 people aged 15 to 44 have been charged with offences relating to alleged involvement in the violence.
At Swansea Crown Court earlier, Lewis James, 20, of Trawler Road, Swansea Marina, 22-year-old Connor Beddows, of Merlin Crescent, Townhill, Kye Dennis, 24, of Fforestfach, and 23-year-old Aaron Phillips, of Caer-Gynydd Road, Waunarlwydd, all denied the offence of riot. and will go on trial from 23 August.
All four men were released on bail and will go on trial from 23 August, with the case expected to last about 13 days.
Mr Hurley will be sentenced after the trial.
Most of the 27 are charged with riot but a youth defendant, who cannot be named because of his age, is also accused of arson with intent to endanger life or being reckless as to whether a life of another would be endangered.
The disorder was sparked by the death of a local teenager.
Violence broke out during a vigil for 19-year-old Ethan Powell in Waun Wen Road, with the event descending into chaos when cars were torched, homes vandalised and police officers were attacked.
Mr Powell was found by an inquest in February to have died of an "unintentional drug overdose".
An independent inquiry found there had been "significant failings" by South Wales Police in their response to the incident.