Drink-driver jailed for killing Abby Hill in Llangollen crash
- Published
A drink-driver has been jailed for killing a teenage waitress in a crash.
Marcus Pasley, 26, admitted causing the death of passenger Abby Hill, 19, by careless driving.
Pasley, of Llantysilio, Denbighshire, was sentenced to two years and four months after driving after drinking two glasses of wine and six pints of lager and stout.
The crash happened near Llangollen's Chainbridge hotel where the pair had been working on 5 July, 2021.
Ms Hill, from Wrexham, was taken to hospital but died two days later.
Abby's sister Jemma wrote a victim impact statement on her family's behalf, which was read at Mold Crown Court.
It said: "Christmas, birthdays, easter, Mother's and Father's Day won't be the same due to the reckless actions of an egocentric individual.
"Rest in peace Abby. It was never your time to go."
Judge Niclas Parry said: "What an appalling and unnecessary waste of a wonderful life - a loved and adored daughter, granddaughter, sister, friend. The impact upon the family is heartbreaking to hear."
After the crash her family paid tribute to Ms Hill saying she was "just beginning to take on the world as a strong, independent lady" and that her "personality stood out in all the things she did in life".