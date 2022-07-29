Rhondda: Man arrested after drive-by airgun shooting
A man has been treated in hospital for minor injuries after being shot by an airgun from a vehicle.
The 31-year-old was shot near the Station Hotel on Ynyshir Road in Porth, Rhondda Cynon Taf at around 22:45 BST on Wednesday.
The weapon is believed to have been fired from a black BMW SUV.
A 22-year-old man, believed to be known to the victim was arrested and taken into police custody.
South Wales Police is appealing for anyone with information, including relevant dash cam or CCTV footage, to contact the force.