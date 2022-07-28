Trees: Eight poisonings spark Baglan police investigation

Eight semi-mature trees were targeted in Baglan, Neath Port Talbot

Eight trees have been "destroyed" after being pumped full of poison in a series of attacks.

Neath Port Talbot council said eight semi-mature trees were targeted between Crofton Drive and Willow Grove, Baglan.

Holes were drilled into their base before a potentially lethal undiluted herbicide was poured in, soil and bark test samples have confirmed.

South Wales Police has launched a probe after a passer-by raised the alarm with the council.

A council spokesman said: "This chemical was used to deliberately poison these trees by pouring it into the drilled holes.

"Once injected the chemical was taken into the vascular system of the trees and their rapid decline was then inevitable.

"We appear to be seeing an increase of malicious intent towards trees throughout the county and will be monitoring the situation."

South Wales Police's Sgt Anthony Willmett said: "It's one thing attempting to kill a healthy tree but there is a wider safety issue of the trees becoming unstable and either the trees, or their branches, falling and damaging property or even causing injury to passers-by."

Holes were drilled into the base of their trunks and an undiluted herbicide poured in

