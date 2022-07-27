TikTok: Teacher died in Snowdon fall looking for beauty spot
- Published
A teacher died in a 150ft fall after getting lost with her partner trying to find a beauty spot pool on Snowdon she had seen on TikTok, an inquest heard.
Victoria Luck, a special needs teacher and mother-of-two from Wolverhampton, died on 19 December 2021.
The 47-year-old and her partner Matthew Radnor were walking their dog on Crib Goch ridge in search of an "infinity pool" they had seen on the app.
The coroner at Caernarfon recorded a conclusion of misadventure.
Ms Luck and Mr Richard booked a hotel in Betws-y-Coed, Gwynedd with the intention of hiking to a beauty spot publicised on social media, the inquest was told.
While on Crib Goch, they became separated about a mile from their destination.
Ms Luck climbed down into a gully while Mr Radnor tried to find an easier route with the dog.
She fell while descending some steep and difficult terrain, suffering multiple injuries.
Mr Radnor did not witness the fall but heard a "yelp" and got no reply when he shouted his partner's name.
Assistant coroner for north-west Wales, Sarah Riley, said the couple had not followed a known route down Crib Goch and did not have a map.
Coastguard helicopter paramedic Chris Bradshaw said Ms Luck's body was found on a steep slope below the north ridge of narrow Crib Goch and he had to be winched down to reach her.
Mr Radnor, on a video link to the inquest, became emotional during the hearing.
He said the couple had met in summer last year.
"Tor and I were in love," he said in a statement.
"I felt I had met my soulmate. We made plans for the future and were intending to get married."