Jamie Wallis: Man admits spitting at MP outside London Paddington
A man has pleaded guilty to spitting on an MP outside a railway station.
Kenny Defelice, 44, approached Jamie Wallis, the Conservative MP for Bridgend, at London Paddington asking for a cigarette.
Westminster Magistrates' Court heard Mr Wallis was on his phone while Defelice kept asking and then spat, hitting the MP on his chest and chin.
Defelice, from Harrow, north-west London, admitted carrying out the assault on 24 September last year.
He also admitted to resisting arrest during Wednesday's hearing.
Defelice was granted unconditional bail and will be sentenced on 24 August.