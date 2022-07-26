Cardiff: Trees gifted by Japan vandalised in city park
Twenty cherry trees gifted by Japan to celebrate 150 years of friendship with Wales have been vandalised.
The trees were gifted to Heath park, in Cardiff, as part of the The Sakura Cherry Tree Project
The project was launched in Japan in 2017 by the then leaders of the two countries, Shinzo Abe and Theresa May.
One councillor labelled the "mindless destruction" shown by the vandals as "sickening".
"These trees were only planted in January and were meant to symbolise friendship and understanding," said Cardiff councillor Jennifer Burke-Davies.
"It's a deliberate act of vandalism, a crime, and I fully condemn this completely unacceptable behaviour," she added.
I’m beyond appalled by the deliberate vandalism of the trees in Heath Park.— Anna McMorrin MP 🏴🏳️🌈 (@AnnaMcMorrin) July 25, 2022
🌳They were gifted as part of The Sakura Cherry Tree Project celebrating 150 years of friendship between Wales & Japan.
I’m in touch with @SWPCardiff to find the culprits of this unacceptable behaviour. pic.twitter.com/wCV1i7qeR1
The council said the process of sourcing replacement trees had already begun, with the cost of replanting them estimated to be in the region of £4,000.
Keith Dunn, the honorary consul for Japan in Wales, said he was "shocked and saddened" to hear of the vandalism.
"This is a totally unacceptable act and I know that my colleagues who have been responsible for organising the Sakura Cherry Tree Project... will be incredibly disappointed and saddened by this news," he said.
"I would urge anyone that has any information about this crime to come forward and report to the police."
A total of 120 trees were planted in Cardiff, with 20 planted at Bute Park as a response to trees being vandalised there in September. The rest were planted at Heath Park.
Heath and Birchgrove councillor Graham Hinchey said: "The trees will be replaced, we won't let the vandals win.
"It's really disappointing that young people have planted for the future helping with climate change work and this happens."
He added: "There were two avenues of trees, they were starting to blossom already and the purpose was to plant them near the hospital to show after Covid there was hope for the future."
He added that he had spoken to the local police inspector and asked for them to carry out more regular visits to the area.