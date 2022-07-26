Call for LGBTQ+ books in Welsh language studies
- Published
There is a lack of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) representation on Welsh literature courses in schools, it is claimed.
Of the 48 set texts on Welsh literature for GSCE and A-levels, there is little mention of LGBTQ+ characters or themes.
Some pupils have complained of being unrepresented while one teacher said it was worrying.
The Welsh Joint Education Committee (WJEC) said new literature would be commissioned by 2025.
Becky Richards, from Ysgol Gyfun Gwyr in Swansea, said: "It's really important that they've got that whole representation in Welsh and in English.
"If we don't have representation in our Welsh books or our Welsh schools, it may become more difficult for those young people to understand who they are as individuals."
She has set up a library in the school with texts which concentrate on LGBTQ+ issues.
For some pupils the lack of representation in their studies is disappointing.
Rose, a Year 12 pupil, said: "I've given some of my own books to the library because I understand how important it is for young children, especially, to see themselves represented in books."
Anna, also in Year 12, asked: "There's enough people out there to write these things, but why don't they get included on the curriculum?
"We study all these books on everything else from poems about refugees, the Holocaust, but nothing about being gay or LGBTQIA [lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, intersex, asexual]."
One popular Welsh language series of books for young people is Y Pump, which discusses a variety of topics such as transsexuality.
One of its co-authors, Leo Drayton, 22, said more books like these were needed in the Welsh language.
"When I was in school the books we studied or we were encouraged to read in Welsh were all sort of about the same characters and stories," he added.
"There wasn't a lot of diversity and different colours of people.
"I did AS Welsh and it was very hard for me to feel excited about what I was studying because I didn't feel like it spoke to me."
'It's a challenge for authors'
Noir Jones, head of the Welsh department at Ysgol Bro Dinefwr in Llandeilo, Carmarthenshire, said: "The WJEC can only put these texts on the curriculum if they exist.
"Maybe it's a challenge for Welsh-medium authors and poets to write more about these subjects."
The WJEC has confirmed it will commission new literature which will discuss LGBTQ+ topics for the new 2025 Welsh GCSE course.