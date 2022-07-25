Portugal stag holiday stabbing victim in induced coma
- Published
A man who was stabbed while on a stag trip with friends in Portugal is having his sixth operation later on Monday.
Joel Collins, from Troedyrhiw, Merthyr, was on holiday in Albufeira with friends when he was stabbed four times on 4 July as he walked back to his hotel.
He remains in an induced coma in intensive care.
Joel's mum Sue Bridges said :"My boy is my world and I have been by his side every day for three weeks."
She added: "I am not going anywhere until he comes home with me."
His mum told BBC Wales she hopes to be by Joel's bedside later after theatre.
"It is the most horrendous experience of my life but what his sister, his partner and I are going through is nothing compared to what Joel is so that makes me stronger."
BBC Wales has contacted the police in Portugal about the incident.
A GoFundMe page has raised nearly £8,000 so far.
Friend and fundraiser Craig Howells wrote on the fundraising page: "Joel is battling bravely to recover in hospital in Portugal whilst his family are at his side supporting him.
"We are looking to raise awareness for those travelling this summer to safe, as well as looking to raise funds for the family during this horrific ordeal."