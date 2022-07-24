Caerphilly: Mountain Ash girl, 17, dies in Fochriw crash
A teenage girl has died after the car she was a passenger in crashed.
Gwent Police said a beige Skoda Octavio crashed on Brook Row, Fochriw, Caerphilly county, at about 05:05 BST on Sunday.
Fire crews and the ambulance service attended but the girl, 17, from Mountain Ash, died at the scene.
A 21-year-old man from Rhymney has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and driving while unfit through drink.
Brook Row is currently closed to traffic and diversions are in place.