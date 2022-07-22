Doreen Morris: Inquest for Anglesey woman 28 years after murder
An inquest is to take place almost three decades after a woman was killed in her home before it was set on fire.
Police began a murder investigation following the death of Doreen Morris, 64, at her Anglesey bungalow in 1994, but the case remains unsolved.
A man stood trial for murder in 1996, but was found not guilty by a jury.
A pre-inquest hearing in Caernarfon into her death was held on Friday and a full hearing, expected to last two weeks, was set for 5 December.
It follows years of campaigning by Ms Morris's family, who said that there has never been a chance to establish the facts of how she died.
Her badly burned body was found at her home in Mill Lane, Holyhead, in the early hours of 25 March 1994.
A pathologist concluded that she had been killed before the fire started.
Police made a further arrest in 2004, along with further appeals for information in 2010 and in 2015, including a reconstruction on the BBC Crimewatch programme.
However, no one has been convicted for Ms Morris's death.
An application by her family to the High Court in 2010 for an inquest to take place was rejected.
However subsequent changes in the law mean a full hearing can now go ahead, almost three decades after the case was opened.