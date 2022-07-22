Clydach murders: David Morris died of natural causes, coroner says
The man convicted of the Clydach murders in the Swansea Valley died of natural causes in prison, a coroner has concluded.
David Morris killed three generations of the same family in the village of Clydach in 1999.
Morris, 59, collapsed and died by the medication hatch on Alpha wing in Long Lartin prison, Worcestershire, last August.
Despite attempts to resuscitate him, he was confirmed dead a short time later.
The medical causes of death were given as ischaemic heart disease and diabetes mellitus.
Morris spent 22 years in prison for killing Mandy Power, 34, her daughters Katie, 10, and Emily, eight, and her 80-year-old mother Doris Dawson. He always maintained his innocence.
He was convicted of the murders for a second time in 2006, after an earlier conviction was quashed by the Court of Appeal, and was jailed for a minimum of 32 years.
In 2020, a BBC Wales Investigates documentary spoke to two potential new witnesses, and a review into elements of the case was announced by South Wales Police in January 2021.
In July 2021 the Crown Prosecution Service said no information had been provided by the potential new witnesses to undermine the conviction.
Devon and Cornwall Police, which oversaw the review, was also looking at forensic issues also challenged in the documentary, after Morris's legal representatives asked for various items of evidence to be released for further investigation.