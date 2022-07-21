Farming: Mark Drakeford wants tree planting for subsidies
More tax being spent on farming is something Wales' first minister has to justify to "Bangladeshi taxi drivers" in Cardiff, he has said.
Mark Drakeford urged farmers to "do things that taxpayers are willing to invest in" to keep receiving subsidies.
Farmers have been asked to cover at least 10% of their land with trees to qualify for funding in future.
NFU Cymru said farmers managed 80% of Wales' land and attracted millions of tourists.
Mr Drakeford rejected concerns raised by farming unions.
He said: "We think that on average, 7% or 8% of farms in Wales are already covered by trees. This is not a new 10% this is 10% altogether where most farms are well more than half way there."
A new Welsh government subsidy scheme to replace EU-based payments for agriculture has been in development since the Brexit vote and is set to be introduced from 2025.
Mr Drakeford said: "If you wish to take advantage of that money, if you want to have help from the Welsh taxpayer, then you will have to find a way of bringing yourself within the scheme that allows me, as the first minister, to justify to Bangladeshi taxi drivers in Riverside, where I live, why they should pay their taxes in order to support farmers in Wales."
Other plans include requiring farmers to create ponds and help manage wildlife habitats.
NFU Cymru deputy president Abi Reader said: "Welsh farmers produce high quality, climate-friendly, affordable food at all price points.
"Despite the current cost of living crisis, the price of food here in the UK as a proportion of household income is the third lowest in the world.
"Alongside the industry's food-producing credentials, Welsh farmers care for and manage 80% of the land in Wales, managing landscapes that attract millions of tourists every year."
She added the sector "underpins" the £8bn Welsh food and drink industry, which she said was the country's largest employer with more than 230,000 people.
"Welsh agriculture is also the lifeblood of rural communities and farmers are champions of Welsh language and culture," Ms Reader said.
"This wide array of benefits mean Welsh agriculture delivers for all of society and we believe this represents exceptional value for a relative fraction of the Welsh government budget."