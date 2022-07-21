Wales' weather: Heavy rain and thunderstorm warning issued
Heavy downpours and thunderstorms are set to hit Wales, days after the hottest day on record.
A yellow weather warning has been issued for south, west and mid Wales, from 10:00 BST to 22:00 BST on Friday.
The Met Office warned up to 22mm rainfall could fall in less than an hour, with up to 50mm over the space of two to three hours.
It warned some areas could also see hail and "frequent lightning".
The Met Office said the heavy rain could lead to flooding and cause power cuts.
Heavy thunderstorms are likely to develop mid to late morning, peaking during the afternoon and early afternoon, then subsiding later on.