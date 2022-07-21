Cardiff graffiti inspired by disabled parking row taken down
A graffiti artist's mural supporting a disabled woman in a parking row has been removed to prevent it being vandalised.
Rebel Bear said the artwork was inspired by Cerys Gemma, who was fined for parking in a spot for disabled visitors at her Cardiff home.
The Scottish artist called it "another example of overly bureaucratic money-grabbing" by institutions of authority.
Cardiff council removed the mural with the artist's full consent.
A council spokesperson said: "We wanted to ensure that it wasn't damaged, vandalised or stolen, and we will now look at ways in which we can exhibit it to the public in a suitable setting."
Ms Gemma is trying to overturn parking charges for using disabled spaces outside her flat in Cardiff Bay.
She said she has been encouraged by the Glaswegian artist's mural.
She said: "I think the art is awesome and really grasps what is happening.
'Nothing has been resolved'
"It is expected that I use a standard size parking bay, which effectively means once I park in it I am trapped in my car.
"Unfortunately the battle is still ongoing and nothing has been resolved."
Ms Gemma has to use a disabled visitor space at her home in Prospect Place because she cannot get out of her car when she uses the designated space.
But this has resulted in her being given parking notices of more than £1,000 by New Generation Parking Management.
The company manages the bays for the property management firm Ringley Group.
Ringley Group said it understood her allocated space was being used by a friend while she was attempting to park another car in a space for visitors.
New Generation Parking Management said the spaces had to be kept free for disabled visitors, not residents.