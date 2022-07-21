Cardiff girl, 8, recites 195 capital cities in 7 minutes
- Published
An eight-year-old girl has named the capital cities and currencies of 195 countries in a record time of seven minutes and 15 seconds.
Anne, a primary school pupil in Cardiff, did it in an OMG Book of World Records live stream event.
Her father Winston Jacob said it started as a game she played in the car "now she's ended up in the spotlight and I'm quite blinkered by it all".
Winston travels for work, sparking Anne's interest in different countries.
"One day on the way to nursery I playfully chucked a capital at her," Winston said.
"I didn't expect a child to remember but a couple of days later I said, 'do you remember?'"
Despite being only four at the time, Anne nailed the answer.
"I just kept chucking capitals at her to the point where she knew quite a few, maybe 15-20," he said.
Winston said her daughter decided to go for it and they continued with the car game until, by the age of six, she knew them all.
She also learned to say thank you in 16 languages and to count to 10 in nine languages
Dad posted evidence of Anne's memory magic online and caught the attention of several world record books.
"I still haven't even seen the record attempt," he said.
"I was so full of nerves pacing I couldn't come [on to the live-stream] until it was coming to near the end."
Anne dedicated her record to her grandfather, who died last year.
"That was really emotional for our family," Winston said.
He added his daughter does not seem to "realise what she's done".
"She was like, 'world record, that sounds cool, let's watch TV now'."
Anne is also a badminton champion who has travelled to India, Dubai, the Netherlands and Turkey.
Her goal is to one day become a paediatrician, but for now, she is considering a new memory challenge for Guinness World Records.