Tory leadership: Sunak, Truss to face Welsh party in August
- Published
Conservative leadership contenders Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss will face Welsh party members next month as they try to follow Boris Johnson as prime minister.
The two MPs will be quizzed by fellow Tories in Cardiff on 3 August in the race to succeed Mr Johnson.
Party members will vote between early August and 2 September, with the winner announced on 5 September.
The Cardiff hustings is one of many being held across the UK.
There are thought to be about 160,000 Conservative Party members, but it's not clear how many are in Wales.
Mr Sunak and Ms Truss came top of the final leadership ballot of MPs.
Mr Sunak polled 137 votes with Ms Truss taking 113. Fellow MP Penny Mordaunt was eliminated on 105 votes.
Conservative Party chairman Andrew Stephenson said: "Congratulations to Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss on reaching the final stage of the leadership contest.
"We will shortly begin a hustings programme right across the UK, giving our members the chance to put their questions to the candidates. Hustings will also be streamed online.
"At such an important time for our nation, we are conscious that the Conservatives are not just choosing a new leader but also the next prime minister, and it's a responsibility we take very seriously."
Welsh Conservative chairman Glyn Davies said: "It's crucial that we have hustings across the whole of the UK and I look forward to hearing the views of Welsh members and the leadership contenders."
The timing and venue in Cardiff is to be confirmed, but the event will be open to party members only.