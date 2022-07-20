Principality Stadium: 56,000 students' mass graduation
By Colette Hume
BBC Wales News
- Published
With the Principality Stadium still reverberating from school of rock students Rammstein and Stereophonics, it's now hosting 56,000 uni graduates.
Cardiff University has taken over the venue for its first in-person graduations since the pandemic.
Over three days this week those who missed out on a ceremony because of Covid will have their work highlighted.
The university's Claire Morgan said the institution was delighted to celebrate with its students.
The education and student experience pro vice-chancellor said: "We wanted to do something special.
"That's why we're heading to the incredible Principality Stadium in the hope that we will give them all a truly memorable day, befitting of all that they have achieved.
"Each and every one of them thoroughly deserves it."
This year's participants included former Australian prime minister and daughter of just-up-the-road Barry, Julia Gillard, who received a fellowship on Wednesday.
On Thursday former Wales rugby coach Warren Gatland will be awarded an honorary fellowship in a venue with which he's very familiar.
This year's ceremonies will miss a traditional component of the big day.
The students won't have their name called and they won't stride across the stage to doff their mortar board to the vice-chancellor.
Not everyone was happy with this, however. Thousands signed a petition demanding "the graduation they deserve".
The university responded to this by altering the plans.
But reactions to the event have been mixed.
Former Welsh rugby international Hallam Amos was among those attending after completing a medical degree, having announced his retirement from the game at 27 last October.
He said: "It feels like it's been a long time coming after nine years of uni."
Law graduate Emily Hazell felt "robbed" by not having a more traditional degree ceremony.
The 21-year-old said she went to a separate recognition ceremony but still wanted the chance to doff her cap to the vice-chancellor.
"It was all over in 10 minutes," she said.
MA Archaeology grad Grace Hewitt doffed her cap to the head of her school at a ceremony.
The 23-year-old said: "It was a nice ceremony but it was only 15 minutes.
"I think if I'd been a PhD student after five years of work I might have been a bit annoyed.
"I've never had a graduation ceremony at St David's Hall so I don't know what that would have been like.
"The stadium is quite an impressive venue."
Kayleigh Underhill graduated with a first in sociology after being diagnosed with stage one lymphatic cancer at 20.
Now 22, she has been in remission for a year and a half.
She enjoyed her departmental ceremony and the stadium ceremony.
Ms Underhill, from Weston-Super-Mare, said: "Studying was something to hold onto while I was being treated.
"I loved being in Cardiff and today is really special."
Economics graduate Harrison Badham said he was excited about visiting the stadium.
"I've never been inside, so this is going to be great," the 24-year-old said.
"We had a school recognition ceremony earlier and that was really nice when they called my name. It feels really special."
Earlier this year the university's Ms Morgan said she understood students would have liked to have crossed the stage at the stadium but this could not be done because of the scale of the event.
"Given the numbers and restrictions, this was not possible," she said.
"We do hope that you will recognise that we are doing everything we can to introduce this essential element back into your day."