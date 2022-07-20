Caerphilly crash: Two women die, boy, 3, in hospital
- Published
Two women have died and two others, including a three-year-old boy, were hurt in a collision.
The women who died were aged 30 and 79, and were travelling in a blue Citreon C3 with the young boy.
Gwent Police said they collided with a white Ford Ranger on Fochriw Road, near the quarry above Pontlottyn, Caerphilly county at around 10:15 BST Tuesday.
The boy and a 22-year-old man who was driving the Ford Ranger are in hospital in a stable condition.
Officers are appealing to members of the public for information about the crash.