Rhymney: Eight dogs die in arson attack on kennels
Eight dogs have died in an arson attack on kennels in south Wales.
Emergency services were called to a property in the Brynhyfryd area of Rhymney, Caerphilly county, in the early hours of Sunday.
Homeowner Emma Frowen said the fire, just after 02:00 BST, was "totally heart-breaking".
A 25-year-old man from the local area and a 17-year-old boy from Tredegar, Blaenau Gwent, have been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage by arson.
South Wales Fire and Rescue Service and Gwent Police confirmed the blaze had been started deliberately.
Ms Frowen said: "As we got around we could see the flames as high as a house.
"My son Jack was already there trying to get the dogs out, I couldn't believe how bad the flames were."
She added: "They [fire fighters] had to get us out of there because the roof was about to collapse, all of a sudden it went quiet, you couldn't hear the dogs no more."
The family's pregnant cocker spaniel Poppy, bull greyhounds Narla and Ferne and a bull-cross called Yogi, all died in the fire.
Another family bull greyhound, Ice, was found alive but had to be put down by vets after suffering burns on 80% of its body.
Two French bulldogs, Gucci and Chanel, belonged to friends who were in the process of moving home.
The 25-year-old who was arrested has been released on conditional bail, while the teenage boy remains in police custody.
Gwent Police said it would maintain a strong presence in the area during its investigation "to provide reassurance", and has appealed for information.
Assistant Chief Constable Mark Hobrough said: "We've made two arrests and while I understand there is a lot of interest about this in our community, I wold urge people to consider how their commentary, particularly on social media, can impact an active investigation."