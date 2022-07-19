New Tredegar: Woman charged with murder following man's death

The scene of the murder in New Tredegar
Police were called to Elliots Town, New Tredegar, at about 00:30 BST on Sunday

A woman has been charged with the murder of a man who died after being found unresponsive, police have said.

The 31-year-old woman was arrested after the 57-year-old man was found in Elliots Town in New Tredegar, Caerphilly county, in the early hours of Sunday.

The woman, from Caerphilly, has also been charged with the assault of another female on the same day.

She is due to appear before Newport Magistrates Court on Wednesday morning.

