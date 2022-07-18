Mark Drakeford: First minister immortalised in oil painting
Mark Drakeford has been immortalised on canvas, with the portrait to be displayed permanently at the National Library of Wales, Aberystwyth.
A smiling first minister was captured by painter David Griffiths in oils.
Mr Griffiths's previous subjects ranged from another first minister, Rhodri Morgan and rugby star Shane Williams.
He described Mr Drakeford as "genial" during the sitting, with discussion of their tastes in music but no mention of politics.
The painting measuring 40 in (101cm) by 30 in (76cm), was completed at the artist's Cardiff studio over three months.
Mr Drakeford is said to be "very pleased with the result."
"Mr Drakeford was a delightful subject, patient, genial and conversation between subject and artist flowed throughout. No mention of politics," said Mr Griffiths.
"We discussed our respective tastes in music and I was surprised to learn of a musician, totally unknown to me, but a great favourite of his - the long forgotten Baroque composer, Jan Zelenka."
The painting will be permanently housed at the National Library of Wales in Aberystwyth alongside the artist's other political portraits, including Rhodri Morgan, Elin Jones, Gwynfor Evans, Dafydd Wigley and Lord Elwyn Jones.
Sport-loving Mr Drakeford agreed to sit for Mr Griffiths, who has also painted Welsh sports legends such as former world boxing champion Joe Calzaghe.
Carmarthenshire-born Mr Drakeford has been First Minister of Wales since 2018.