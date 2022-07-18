In Pictures: Wales roasts in record breaking heat
As Wales experiences its hottest day ever recorded, we take a look at how people are staying cool - or attempting to enjoy the tropical temperatures as safely as possible.
Wales recorded its hottest day ever with the temperature hitting 37.1C in Hawarden, Flintshire. It broke the previous record of 35.2C, set in the same place in 1990.
Matt Thomason from Stoke is on holiday in Anglesey for a few days, and was among dozens of people enjoying Rhosneigr beach on Monday.
People in Llandudno, Conwy county, seem to have heeded the weather warnings with the beach slightly quieter than normal. Most people brought umbrellas or even tents to provide some shade.
Greg, Andy and Josh from the Wirral enjoyed a pint in the sun after a dip in the sea at Beaumaris, Anglesey.
Despite the hot weather, it's been a quiet day for boat trips between Beaumaris and Puffin Island.
"A lot of people seem to be staying on the beaches," said Jason Zalot from Seawake. He acknowledged that rising costs may be a factor for some, with fuel prices also affecting his own business.
"Where we live is in the red warning zone, so we are hoping Wales will be a little cooler," said Steve, from Uttoxeter, Staffordshire, who is visiting Llandudno for the day with his family.
"We're staying out of direct sun under the shelter of a tent, with a fan - and of course lots of sunscreen."
People tried to keep cool at a busy Llyn Tegid near Bala on Monday afternoon.
Sophie and Tom may have been expecting cooler weather on their holiday, but the couple from Melbourne, Australia, were sweltering on Aberporth beach in Ceredigion.
Not everyone was bothered by the weather warnings, Diane (left), Wendy and Dave were sunning themselves on the beach in Porth Trecastell, Anglesey.
"No, the warnings didn't put us off," said Dave.