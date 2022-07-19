Sepsis: Cwm Taf Morgannwg failures 'led to woman's death'
Failures by hospital staff to diagnose a woman's ruptured appendix led to her death, a watchdog report has concluded.
The 49-year-old, identified only as Mrs F, died from sepsis in August 2020, but that could have been avoided, Public Services Ombudsman for Wales Michelle Morris said.
Her family said they had been "robbed" of a "loved woman" by doctors "found incompetent of doing the basic things."
The ombudsman said Cwm Taf Morgannwg health board had accepted the findings
Ms Morris said: "This was a tragic case and our sympathy is extended to the family. We do not make the finding of avoidable death lightly.
"The injustice to Ms F and her family could not have been more serious."
Ms F went to A&E at the Princess of Wales Hospital, Bridgend, on 17 July 2020, and again three days later, but staff failed to identify and treat her appendicitis.
She died of sepsis induced by a ruptured appendix the following month.
"Our investigation found no evidence that appendicitis was even considered as a potential diagnosis," Ms Morris said.
"Our clinical adviser in this case told us categorically that approach was inadequate."
If Ms F's appendicitis had been identified and treated, her death could have been avoided, the report concluded.
"Our clinical adviser... told us that death from appendicitis was uncommon. But death from undiagnosed appendicitis following discharge was even less common," Ms Morris said.
The ombudsman said she was concerned that the health board's investigation did not identify "learning points or recommendations" despite management not being sufficient on either 17 or 20 July.
The woman's cousin, who raised a complaint with the ombudsman, described her relative as "an incredible, bright, funny, unique [and] loved woman".
"The past 23 months have left us traumatised, broken, empty, angry, and extremely sad," she said.
She called for the hospital to make changes, saying "mistakes should not be happening in this day and age".
The ombudsman said the health board had "agreed to implement the recommendations in full" and managers have been asked to produce an action plan, showing how they will make improvements.