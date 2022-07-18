Pontypool quarry fall: Inquest opens into boy's death
A teenage boy who fell into a quarry in Torfaen died from multiple injuries to his head and body, an inquest has heard.
Myron John Davies, 15, fell at the disused quarry at Limekiln Road, Abersychan last Wednesday.
Police received a call at 18:36 BST with reports that two people had fallen from a quarry ,the inquest was told
A 14-year-old girl, who was also injured, remains in a critical condition in hospital.
Gwent coroner Caroline Saunders said Myron was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.
A post mortem examination revealed a provisional cause of death as "multiple blunt force injuries to the head and trunk," the inquest heard.
Gwent Police is continuing its investigation into the incident.
The inquest was adjourned until a full hearing takes place on 27 April 2023.