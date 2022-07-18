St Mellons: Garvey Gayle detained for dad's manslaughter
A man has been detained indefinitely under the Mental Health Act for killing his dad and stabbing his mum.
Garvey Gayle, 23, pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of Michael Gayle and the attempted murder of Amanda Brookes, after stabbing them.
Father-of-four Michael Gayle, 54, died at the scene of the assault at a property in the St Mellons area of Cardiff in October 2020.
His son was sentenced at Cardiff Crown Court on Monday.
The court heard Gayle got into a rage while staying at his mother's house on Cypress Crescent and picked up a knife which had been hidden from him on the top of the fridge.
When paramedics arrived they "desperately tried" to save his father who had been stabbed "multiple times", the court heard.
But he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Mother Amanda Brookes was also stabbed in the arm, stomach and side, but survived.
The court heard Gayle, who at a previous hearing pleaded guilty to manslaughter with diminished responsibility of Mr Gayle and the attempted murder of Ms Brookes, was suffering from schizophrenia.
A victim impact statement read by two of Gayle's sisters described their father as a "gentle, loving man".
It added: "The last two years were like watching a film, it doesn't seem real. It was a horror movie we have all been forced to live through.
"Us losing our dad and our mum losing her partner in these circumstances has been physically and mentally unbearable.
"I no longer have the ears of the wisest man I knew. It's unimaginable and our family will never be the same."
"We as a family did everything we could as a family to help Garvey. It should never have come to this, it should never have taken our dad to die for our brother to get help. Lessons must be learnt."
Gayle will be detained at Caswell Clinic, Bridgend.