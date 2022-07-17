New Tredegar: Woman held on suspicion of murder after man dies
A woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was found unresponsive, police say.
Gwent Police were called to Elliots Town in New Tredegar, Caerphilly county, at about 00:30 BST on Sunday.
A 57-year-old man who was found unresponsive died at the scene. His family have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.
A 31-year-old woman from Caerphilly was arrested on suspicion of his murder and remains in police custody.
The force said it was not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.