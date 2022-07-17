Heatwave: Cardiff child cancer ward's air con fails
Engineers are urgently trying to fix a fault affecting an air cooling system on a children's cancer ward as Wales braces for record temperatures.
The fault is affecting the chemotherapy area of the Rainbow Ward at Noah's Ark Children's Hospital in Cardiff.
If it cannot be fixed, an alternative ward will be used, Cardiff and Vale University Health Board said.
The health board said patients and their families would be offered free ice lollies and ice creams.
An amber warning for extreme heat has begun for England and parts of Wales.
A national emergency has been declared ahead of an unprecedented red warning for extreme heat for large parts of England on Tuesday, when temperatures could reach 41C (106F).
A spokesman for the health board said: "Due to the weather warning and anticipated high temperatures, the health board has made a number of temporary changes to guidance including uniform policy to support staff in continuing to provide high-quality, safe and effective care."
He added: "Our staff will continue to ensure our patients and visitors are comfortable and well cared for.
"Noah's Ark Charity will also kindly be providing cold water and ice lollies for children and families at the Children's Hospital for Wales."