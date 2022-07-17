Kidwelly: Arrest as biker and passenger seriously hurt in crash
A man has been arrested after a biker and their passenger were seriously injured in a crash with a car.
The two were airlifted to the University Hospital of Wales following the incident on Ferry Road, Kidwelly, Carmarthenshire, at about 19:00 BST on Saturday.
A Chevrolet driver was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by careless driving.
Dyfed-Powys Police said he also tested positive for drugs.
He remains in police custody, the force said.